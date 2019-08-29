Why you're paying more for bacon at the supermarket

YUM: Gatton Meat Centre butchers Joel Schmidt and Richard Wilks love nothing more than a good piece of bacon, and are looking forward to International Bacon Day this Saturday.

IT'S the sizzling centrepiece to many weekend breakfasts, a cheeky snack on a rainy afternoon or flavour enhancer to classic pasta.

But bacon lovers could soon see price increases on their favourite cuts, as outbreaks of African Swine Flu in Asia and parts of Europe impacted pork imports.

Regardless of price, bacon in all it's glory will be celebrated on Saturday for International Bacon Day and it's a day Gatton butcher Joel Schmidt wished happened everyday.

The Gatton Meat Centre owner has loved bacon since he was a kid, and that love affair has only grown stronger since he started making it.

"It just creates such an awesome aroma," Mr Schmidt said.

"When you cook bacon it's that aroma that you just can't anywhere else - it's like coffee, there's no substitute for it."

Mr Schmidt said larger bacon producers had been hit hardest by the instability overseas.

"The options probably aren't there as much as they were, so they're starting to take some of the local market," he said.

"If they can't source it from overseas, it's not like they're going to stop making bacon, they're just going to have to make it at a different price."

He encouraged shoppers to support their local butcher this Bacon Day, and everyday, who in turn support local pork farmers.

"We've only ever purchased Australian pork for this reason - to support local," he said.

"We want to make sure that what are customers are getting is the best and we believe that Australian made anything is the best."

Not only does buying local over supermarket bacon help producers, it gets you better quality said Mr Schmidt.

"In a large factory they can't make bacon like we do, because they just can't produce the numbers in the same time-frame," he said.

"When I make a piece of bacon it takes me 11 days to make it - they can't do that."

As for whether bacon should be cooked crispy or chewy, Mr Schmidt said it didn't have to be so polarising.

"I like bacon every way - it depends what sort of mood I'm in," he said.