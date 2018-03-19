Why you shouldn't power blast the roof

RESIDENTS are inadvertently putting their neighbours' lives at risk by using high pressure water blasters on asbestos roofs.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles is warning homeowners to be cautious.

"It is illegal to use a high pressure water blaster on asbestos cement roofs, fences, walls and other asbestos containing materials," he said.

"Water blasters can destroy the surface of asbestos-containing materials, which can release asbestos fibres into the air, putting yours and your neighbours' health at risk."

Homeowners can be fined up to $10,000 for using a water blaster on asbestos-containing materials, and are liable for all clean-up costs.

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden encouraged people to arm themselves with information about the risks of inadvertently disturbing asbestos, before renovating or working on their properties.

"Looking around most Queensland neighbourhoods, you'll see pre-1990 homes meaning there's a pretty good chance there's asbestos somewhere in the building," Mr Madden said.

For asbestos safety information visit www.qld.gov.au/asbestos or call 13 QGOV.