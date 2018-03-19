Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why you shouldn't power blast the roof

19th Mar 2018 7:30 AM

RESIDENTS are inadvertently putting their neighbours' lives at risk by using high pressure water blasters on asbestos roofs.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles is warning homeowners to be cautious.

"It is illegal to use a high pressure water blaster on asbestos cement roofs, fences, walls and other asbestos containing materials," he said.

"Water blasters can destroy the surface of asbestos-containing materials, which can release asbestos fibres into the air, putting yours and your neighbours' health at risk."

Homeowners can be fined up to $10,000 for using a water blaster on asbestos-containing materials, and are liable for all clean-up costs.

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden encouraged people to arm themselves with information about the risks of inadvertently disturbing asbestos, before renovating or working on their properties.

"Looking around most Queensland neighbourhoods, you'll see pre-1990 homes meaning there's a pretty good chance there's asbestos somewhere in the building," Mr Madden said.

For asbestos safety information visit www.qld.gov.au/asbestos or call 13 QGOV.

asbestos health home maintenance safety
Ipswich Queensland Times
FILL UP NOW: Fuel price hike looming

FILL UP NOW: Fuel price hike looming

News IPSWICH residents should fill up their tanks today. Petrol prices have dropped to below 120 cents a litre within the city but the RACQ warns that won't last.

  • 19th Mar 2018 12:26 PM
Dad arrested at Maccas busted for doing burnouts

Dad arrested at Maccas busted for doing burnouts

News Witnesses saw him doing burnouts about 10.45pm and phone the police.

Home-schooling on rise as Australian bullies world's worst

Home-schooling on rise as Australian bullies world's worst

News Survey finds Australian schools' are worst for bullying

Firefighters called to traffic crash at Silkstone

Firefighters called to traffic crash at Silkstone

News One person was taken to hospital

Local Partners