Why you should wear purple this Friday

DURING the saddest times of people's lives, the Ipswich Hospice team is there to provide love and comfort for clients and their families.

Now, the Ipswich not-for-profit organisation wants help from the Ipswich community.

Ipswich Hospice aims to raise $10,000 this week, to fund its seven-bed facility where terminally ill people receive end-of-life care.

It costs about $2million to keep the centre's doors open every year.

Ipswich Hospice is turning purple for their upcoming event for Palliative Care Week.

This is Palliative Care Week and Kerryn Costello from Ipswich Hospice urges the community to wear purple, purchase a purple ribbon or attend one of the fundraising events to help with the fundraising goal.

"Every year, we celebrate Palliative Care Week and part of that is our Wear Purple for Hospice day, which we do on May 24, " she said.

"We do this to bring awareness to the services we offer here at Ipswich Hospice.

"It's also a celebration of life because we want everyone to live their life until the very last moment."

It costs Ipswich Hospice $750 each day, for every bed, to make a dying person comfortable in their final days.

Fundraisers

Here is a list of events happening across the city on Friday, May 24, that will benefit Ipswich Hospice:

Purple night at the movie - a special screening of Disney's Aladdin at Limelight Cinemas. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.ipswichhospice.org.au.

Butterfly Devonshire Tea in the Ipswich Hospice rose garden at 10am. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on the Ipswich Hospice website.

Purchase raffle tickets from the information booth at Riverlink Shopping Centre all day.

If you stop by The Boulevard centre, you will find all the businesses inside will be donating a percentage of sales to Ipswich Hospice on Friday, May 24.

Grab a sweet treat from the Urban Pantry on May 24, with 50per cent of the profits from all cupcakes being donated to the cause.

A variety of purple treats will be available for sale from The Retro Diner in Top of Town.

Money will also be collected from the Willowbank dog parade, which will be held on Saturday, May 25.

The Wear Purple for Hospice raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, May 29.