Why you should get a doggy tooth brush

DOES your dog have bad breath? Maybe you need a doggy toothbrush.

About 70% of dog owners and 60% of cat owners consider their pet's bad breath as normal but stinky breath can be an indication of poor dental hygiene.

To coincide with Dental Health Week next month Ipswich Greencross Vets have teamed up with Petbarn to help educate pet owners about how to look after their pet's teeth.

Greencross Vets Chief Veterinarian Dr Rachel Chay said poor dental hygiene was a serious issue and using a pet toothbrush wasn't far fetched.

"Common signs of dental disease include bad breath, discolouration or build-up of yellow tartar on teeth, redness or inflamed gums, broken or loose teeth, under eye swelling, increased salivation, pawing at the mouth and a reluctance to eat," Dr Chay said.

"Just like us, our pets should be getting a dental health check-up at least two times a year. Regular check-ups will allow your veterinarian to detect any cracks, chips, holes, loose teeth, gum ulcers, growths or infections.

Rex and Khaleesi work on cleaning their teeth with Pet Barn Ipswich supervisor Mallory Jenkins. Rob Williams

"Thorough dental health examinations also help ensure bacteria and poisons from dental infections do not spread to the heart, liver and kidneys through the blood stream.

"Luckily, dental disease is treatable and there are a number of everyday things we can do to keep our pets happy and healthy including feeding them the right food, using a pet toothbrush, giving them dental treats or chews, adding a water additive and playing with dental toys," Dr Chay continues.

Petbarn stores in Booval, Ipswich, Jindalee and Springfield are offering free dental dental check-ups for cats and dogs, to use at their local Greencross Vets clinic.

Petbarn Ipswich Store Manager Amanda Matthews encouraged pet owners to visit the store to pick up free dental check-up vouchers during August.

"If the vet identifies any issues that need treatment during the free dental check-up, you will also receive $50 off a scale and polish," Ms Matthews said.