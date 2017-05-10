Why you should dig deep for those in need.

Bunnings team members and Salvation Army volunteers team up to raise funds for the annual Red Shield Appeal.

Local residents can dig-deep and show their support for The Salvation Army by donating to the annual Red Shield Appeal at Bunnings Warehouse Springfield Central this month.

The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army's biggest annual fundraising drive which raises funds during the month of May to support Australians in need.

The Salvation Army assists one million Australians in need each year with funds raised through the Appeal helping to provide 100,000 meals for the hungry, 2000 beds for the homeless, refuge to 500 victims of abuse and 3,000 elderly people with aged care services in a typical week.

Over the weekends from Saturday 13th - Sunday 28th May, The Salvation Army volunteers will be visiting their local Bunnings store to give locals the opportunity to make a donation and show their support.

The Salvation Army Community Relations Director, Brian Hallett said he hoped to raise record funds this year and encouraged locals to support the Salvo's valuable work in the community by donating.

"Anyone and everyone can make a significant difference to someone's life, whether it is an Ipswich local doing it tough or someone on the other side of the country by donating to our Red Shield Appeal,” he said.

Bunnings Area Manager, Matt Rees, is looking forward to hosting The Salvation Army volunteers and is encouraging local residents to donate to the annual fundraiser.

"We hope everyone can make a donation and support the incredibly important community work The Salvo's do across the country every single day,” Matt said.