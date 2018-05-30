$79 product that beats Netflix

Detroit: Become Human explores three different stories that all become linked.

FOR all that we have in common, my girlfriend and I are different in many ways.

She is calm, compassionate and kind, while I am more brash, impulsive and cold.

Her ideal movie is a romance with a happy ending, while I want to see the bad guy win and the hero pushed into the blades of a helicopter. Dark. I Know.

The true extent of our differences were recently brought to our attention while taking turns playing a cinematic video game that alters the story based on almost every decision you make.

Feeling more like an interactive movie than a game, Detroit: Become Human is the ultimate way to spend your evening if you're sick and tired of watching the same old rubbish on Netflix.

You could play the game through multiple times and never get the same storyline.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive is set in Detroit, 2038, in a dystopian world which could feasibly become a reality.

In a city where highly advanced androids exist only to serve humankind, things change when they become sentient and disobey their human masters. The game refers to these androids as "deviants".

To tell the story the game explores the narratives of three different androids:

• Connor: A prototype android built to assist the Detroit Police Department in tracking down deviants.

• Markus: A deviant who escaped his master to become the leader of a growing underground faction of dissidents working for the organised liberation of Detroit's android population.

• Kara: Another deviantwho has broken her programming and is on the run with an innocent girl she's sworn to protect.

Kara’s storyline is more heartfelt and emotionally driven.

The game is broken into chapters with each of the three characters' narratives explored separately and also intertwined at points.

What makes this interesting is the decisions you make in the game not only determine the fate of the three main characters, but the overall city of Detroit.

Given that the nature of the game is the cinematic experience which is heavily narrative-driven, cut scenes can't be skipped.

With the story highly captivating, you shouldn't find this an issue, however the game's hugely impressive 4K graphics make it almost impossible to distinguish when the player takes control at times - my girlfriend needed an ever-so-subtle nudge from time to time.

In terms of gameplay, Detroit: Become Human is a little mundane to start, with the player tasked with everyday activities like serving a meal or cleaning the kitchen.

And while this might sound underwhelming, there is still something satisfying about seeing a messy house become clean - even in a video game.

The 4K resolution and attention to detail makes the game look phenomenal.

The real fun comes when you are faced with moral dilemmas and difficult decisions you must make in a split second, with the outcome changing your entire story.

Throughout the game our narrative would chop and change depending on who was in control - my girlfriend would always opt for the diplomatic and safe path, while I was all about bloodshed and watching the world burn.

As the game progressed, we became more unified with the way we wanted each story to end, but things still were not that simple.

For example, in a scene where you choose to fight, you must quickly press the corresponding key to ensure victory. Press the wrong key and you could be hurt or even die, so pressure is at an all-time high.

The same applies for situations where you need to give the right combination of answers to escape a situation without harm.

Press the wrong button when fighting these officers and you could end up dead.

One of the best features of the game is a flowchart, which shows all the potential paths your character could have taken during any scene.

My first playthrough of the game took around 10 hours, but it's possible to have around 30 hours of gameplay if you choose to explore different scenarios and story endings.

While some people have criticised the story for having gaping holes, I found myself immersed in the moment and wanting to play just one more chapter before bed - after you get past the first few boring scenes, the game's intensity really ramps up.

You have to decide to stay loyal to the humans or fight for android rights.

For me, the cinematic choose-your-own-adventure style of Detroit: Become Human makes the game a massive success and is something that can be enjoyed by a broad scope of gamers.

Even my girlfriend, who never really cares too much for games, found it captivating.

Overall, Detroit Become Human offered us a brilliant alternative to watching TV every night. Do yourself a favour and buy this - before you decided to rewatch that documentary on Netflix.