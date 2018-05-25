Why you should be wearing a purple ribbon today

Ipswich Hospice is encouraging people to wear purple for Hospice on Friday May 25. Ethel Turner with Brandi and Carolyn Smith with Baillie

Rob Williams

IT COSTS $750 per day, per bed to provide an end of life service to Ipswich residents - that's why the city's not-for-profit organisation needs your help.

Today is Wear Purple Day and across the city businesses are showing their support for Ipswich Hospice Care, the service that supports families when they need it the most.

Purple decorations have been hung in windows. Morning teas and bake sales are underway. School students are wearing ribbons in their hair and pinned to their uniform.

At the hospital, ribbons are for sale on every floor and 150 donation boxes have been placed throughout the city.

It costs about $2 million a year just to keep the seven-bed Ipswich service running.

The government only covers half of that cost, Ipswich Hospice Care marketing and events coordinator for Kerryn Costello said.

"There are not many other services like (Ipswich Hospice Care) around," Mrs Costello said.

"We offer end of life care for people at the end of their journey.

"We care for their families and loved ones in a home like environment.

"They can walk around the rose garden, have their pets visit, request what they want to eat every night and we have a family room where they can visit.

"We try to make it as comfortable as possible, so they can live their life in fullness to the last moment.

"The feedback we get from families is that they are lucky and so glad to have that time together."

Donate online here: https://chuffed.org/project/wear-purple-for-hospice