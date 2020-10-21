Why you haven’t got your postal vote as thousands vote early

THERE is no reason to stress if you haven’t received your postal vote yet, as thousands of Ipswich residents have already cast their vote ahead of election day.

Postal ballots are being printed and sent now and all postal ballots will be lodged with Australia Post by the end of today.

More than 850,000 postal votes will be sent in for the Queensland state election, compared to about 270,000 in the last state election 2017.

About 570,000 were sent in for the March local government elections.

They must be completed and sent away by 6pm on October 31 and received by the Electoral Commission of Queensland by November 10 for it to be counted.

Across Ipswich’s four state electorates, 38,467 people applied for a postal vote.

Early voting started on Monday with record numbers turning out to get in before election day on October 31.

About 120,000 Queenslanders voted on Monday and another 140,000 did so on Tuesday.

This included 2368 in Ipswich, 1905 in Ipswich West, 1982 in Jordan and 2686 in Bundamba.

Early voting runs until October 30.

ECQ commissioner Pat Vidgen said every box on the ballot paper must be numbered in order of preference, starting with one.

There are four candidates running in Bundamba, five in Ipswich, seven in Ipswich West and four in Jordan.

“Every vote is important, and we want every elector to have their say,” he said.

“State elections in Queensland have full preferential voting, meaning every box on the ballot paper must be numbered in order of preference starting with one.

“For your vote to count, you must preference every candidate.”

Full list of early voting centres in Ipswich

Bundamba

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

Bundamba office at 14 Coal St, Bundamba

Kruger Parade Baptist Church at 2 Henderson St Redbank

Salvation Army Bundamba Corps on corner of Brisbane Rd and Coal St, Bundamba

Ipswich

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

WG Hayden Humanities Centre at 56 South St Ipswich

Ipswich West

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

WG Hayden Humanities Centre at 56 South St, Ipswich

Yamanto Shopping Village (shop 29) on Warwick Rd, Yamanto

Jordan

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

Jordan office at 140 Mica St, Carole Park

World Knowledge Centre at 37 Sinnathamby Blvd Springfield Central