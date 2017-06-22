Why you can't miss this year's Kalbar Show

COUNTRY ATMOSPHERE: The 88th annual Kalbar Show will be held this weekend at the Showgrounds.

THIS year's Kalbar Show is shaping up to be something special.

Organisers say their 88th show will offer plenty of rides and entertainment as well as country show favourites like pig races, hay stacking and a lumberjack competition.

The show, situated in the beautiful rural town of Kalbar in the Scenic Rim, will be in full swing this weekend.

Show secretary Sue Allan said the main attraction on Friday would be the annual Kalbar Show annual dog show.

"There are over 400 entrants so it should be huge,” she said.

"The public are welcome to come along to watch.

"The show is open to the public on Friday but there are no other ring events on that day, but the rides are still here, food vendors, exhibits and market stalls.”

Saturday will be the main day for rides, exhibits and attractions.

"What is new this year is a wildlife display, new rides, roving entertainment and the surprise evening event, the Suburban Grunter Hunter,” Mrs Allan said.

"Our new upgraded lights will be turned on and that's a big deal for us.

"The big event on Saturday evening is the FMX Chaos team.”

Ms Allan hopes those new to Kalbar will attend the show and then explore the town during their visit.

"Kalbar is a small country town that is friendly and we've got a fantastic bakery, coffee shops and it's a great place to visit,” she said.

The event will be held on June 23 and 24 from 10am at Kalbar Showgrounds.

The fireworks will be held on Saturday from 6.30pm.

Visit kalbarshow.net.au or phone 5463 7360 for details.

Anna Hartley