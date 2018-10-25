‘Why would he waste good drugs on you?’

A GOLD Coast bar is being lashed with one-star reviews after its owner joked a woman's drink spiking complaint would have to be fake because she wasn't hot enough.

Remi Broadway, who owns Central Lounge Bar and Dining in Surfers Paradise, took to Facebook earlier today to defend his now-deleted status saying he's "torn between a desire to apologise, and a fundamental belief in not giving in to the bullies".

Mr Broadway wrote the status, first seen by the Gold Coast Bulletin, last night.

"When a girl accuses one of my bartenders of spiking her drink," he wrote.

"Sweetheart, have you seen how hot the girls are that visit Central? Why would he waste some good drugs on you?"

Gold Coast club owner Remi Broadway.

The status had received close to 200 reactions before Mr Broadway deleted it but the damage had already been done.

Dozens of people have taken to the Facebook page for Central Lounge Bar and Dining to slam the venue, giving it one-star reviews.

"There are screen shots of the owner of this establishment making extremely flippant and inappropriate remarks about someone possibly having their drink spiked," Jo Fawn wrote alongside her one-star review.

"I wouldn't feel safe dining here knowing how the owner reacted to something that could have ended in tragedy and I recommend people stay vigilant and be careful here."

The venue is also taking a hit on Google reviews.

Mr Broadway later wrote to a friend he didn't realise the status was public after she joked he should've kept "political and controversial opinions off FB".

"When I realised it was public I deleted it but it was too late," he wrote.

One of the one-star reviews left on Central Lounge and Bar.

Since the Facebook post came to light, Mr Broadway has written two more statuses about his "joke".

"Dear METOO bullies. Harass me all you want - I can take it. But please leave my staff (and the business they work so hard for) alone," he first wrote.

And just before lunchtime today, Mr Broadway commented on the social media storm again.

"I know I don't need say this to my friends. You know me already. But for those who don't - while I believe in freedom of speech I would never joke about rape," he wrote.

"I was joking about false drugging allegations. I was also making a point of how hot the girls are at Central!

"I'm torn now between a desire to apologise and a fundamental belief in not giving in to the bullies.

"Whatever happens next, I appreciate all the love from my friends. You guys are the real MVPs."

The bar owner also thanked his friends for supporting him, claiming they understood his "twisted sense of humour".

"She supports me just like all the people who actually know me. Because they know how respectful I am of all people and have a twisted sense of humour," he wrote.