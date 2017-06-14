Why world class duo thrive in Ipswich

Former international jockeys Jeff Lloyd (left) and Robbie Fradd enjoy riding winners at the Bundamba racetrack.

RECORD-breaking Queensland jockey Jeff Lloyd offers a reason why he and South African-bred colleague Robbie Fradd perform so consistently in Ipswich.

The regular Bundamba racetrack visitors have ridden around the world and know how to adjust quickly to different racing arenas.

"Ipswich is a very tricky track,'' said Lloyd who recently set a state record for the most winners in a season.

"Tricky tracks are what I enjoy. You have to think a bit and it's tactical.

"I think it brings out the best in the jockey to ride a track that is tricky . . . to work things out.''

English-born, South Africa-raised Lloyd has already ridden a staggering 124 metropolitan winners and more than 160 overall preparing for Saturday's Ipswich Cup program.

That includes 24 victories at the Bundamba racecourse where he is second behind regular Ipswich Jockey premiership leader Jim Byrne (29).

Another South African product Fradd is third on 21 successes.

"We are all senior jockeys with a lot of experience,'' Lloyd, 55, said.

"Like Ipswich, Sunny Coast and Doomben to Eagle Farm, there are all very different tracks.

"When you travel a lot like myself and Robbie, you can adapt to these things.

"I think that's a lot to do with the success we've both had here.''

Fradd, 52, agrees. "That gives you experience and different kind of racing patterns, racing styles,'' he said. "You kind of adjust quickly.''

Having ridden in nine different countries, Fradd is a huge fan of the Ipswich racing venue.

"I enjoy Ipswich. I do well there,'' the personable jockey said.

"I always look forward to riding there.

"Ipswich is a small track but it's tricky.

"You can get going early, probably about the 400-500 (metre mark), and it's nice. I enjoy it for some reason.''

Lloyd has been assigned to ride last year's runner-up Jumbo Prince from barrier four in Saturday's $180,000 Ipswich Cup (2150m).

Fradd is aboard New Zealand-bred Kaiser Franz, launching from barrier one.

That sets up another intriguing Ipswich battle between the successful duo.

The South African jockeys also go head-to-head in the $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes. Lloyd is on Acatour with Fradd riding Handfast.

Since arriving in Australia three and a half years ago, Fradd has taken every chance to ride at Bundamba.

"I don't mind the longer trips over 2000 but I enjoy the 1350m at Ipswich,'' he said, having secured a ride on Handfast in the $176,500 Eye Liner Stakes.

"That's a nice start because you get a nice run before the first corner.''

Fradd also appreciates being made welcome by the ITC committee and general manager Brett Kitching.

"He's such a good guy and that's what more racetracks need,'' Fradd said of Kitching. "People that can discuss things with jockeys, the trainers or whatever.''

Lloyd moved to South Africa when he was 11. He rode for four years in Hong Kong and had a stint in Sydney before basing himself on the Gold Coast.

Lloyd fittingly achieved his latest Queensland record with a winning treble at the Bundamba track last month.

His third win at that Ipswich meeting riding Silky Brown set a milestone as the most winners by a jockey in a season. His 104th winner at that stage surpassed the mark of Chris Munce set five years ago.

"It was a great feeling to carry on the season the way it's gone and to be able to break the record,'' Lloyd said.

"That's what you ride for. To try and better yourself.''

Lloyd won the Queensland premiership last year with 80 winners, showing the hot form he's in this season.

Being second on the Ipswich Jockey's Premiership behind Byrne, Lloyd enjoys having regular Wednesday and Friday meetings at Bundamba.

However, winning on the Winter Carnival metropolitan tracks provides added challenges.

In seven rides on Doomben's massive program last Saturday, Lloyd's best finish was a fourth on Double Superlative in the opening race.

"It's very tough on those big days,'' Lloyd said. "In the Derby and the Stradbroke, Queensland only had one runner in each race. All the jocks come out so it's very hard to get rides in those races but a lot of horses all race very well.''

Oxenford-based Fradd agrees, having scored a second on Too Good To Refuse early on Doomben's program last Saturday.

"You've got to hope that on the day the horses kind of run good races for you and you get a bit of luck,'' Fradd said.

Major Ipswich Cup Day hopes

Respected jockeys Jeff Lloyd and Robbie Fradd have plenty of winning opportunities on Saturday's nine-race Ipswich Cup program.

Lloyd's rides include: Seeking Asylum (race 2), Eight Below (race 3), Rooibos Deluxe (race 4), Sundance (race 5), First Stimulus (race 6), Jumbo Prince (Ipswich Cup), Acatour (Eye Liner Stakes), Maternal (race 9).

Fradd rides include: Bettabet Red (race 1), Assertory (race 2), Lord Coconuts (race 3), Saxton Rock (race 4), Prue's Angel (race 5), Last Sight (race 6), Kaiser Franz (Ipswich Cup), Handfast (Eye Liner Stakes), Notonyourlife (race 9).