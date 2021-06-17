Why woman slit ex’s throat: court

Neighbours rushed to Kerry Rooney’s aid as he lay on the road following his alleged stabbing. Picture: Supplied

Neighbours rushed to Kerry Rooney’s aid as he lay on the road following his alleged stabbing. Picture: Supplied

A Brisbane woman allegedly sprayed her ex-husband with bleach before stabbing him repeatedly and slitting his throat on a quiet residential street on Wednesday night.

Bonita Vivien Coue, 53, was charged with murdering Kerry Michael Rooney at his Ward St, Newmarket home.

She was also charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm one of those for allegedly assaulting a neighbour, and one count of going armed so as to cause fear.

Ms Coue made a brief appearance in court without legal representation, where she said the first count, murder, was “true”, and the fourth one, being armed so as to cause fear, was “self-defence”.

In court documents tendered to Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, it is alleged Ms Coue told police she had killed her ex-husband because she no longer wished to pay child support.

Police will argue the alleged murder was “premeditated and brutal”.

Kerry Rooney was allegedly stabbed to death by his estranged wife in Newmarket, Brisbane on Wednesday night. Picture: Supplied

Police will allege Ms Coue left her Kangaroo Point home armed with two kitchen knives, a spray bottle filled with bleach, a replica firearm and a syringe filled with an unknown liquid, before catching the bus to Mr Rooney’s Newmarket home at 7pm.

Mr Rooney had collected fish and chips for dinner and returned home when he allegedly encountered his ex-wife in the stairwell, where she had allegedly been waiting for several minutes.

It is alleged Ms Coue told police she had been watching him for two weeks prior to the attack.

Police allege Ms Coue sprayed Mr Rooney in the face with bleach, before she stabbed him in the back. She then allegedly cut his hands and fingers.

Police allege he attempted to flee before he fell to the ground, where she went on to slit his throat.

Forensics have yet to identify which wound was the one that proved fatal.

Police comb the scene at Newmarket in Brisbane. Picture: Dan Peled / NCA NewsWire

A neighbour who heard the commotion attempted to come to Mr Rooney’s aid as he lay in the street. It is alleged one man told police he had asked the woman to make it stop, but she retaliated by spraying him in the face with bleach as well.

According to the court documents, the neighbour produced a baseball bat and told the woman to stop, which she did, but as she walked away she allegedly pointed a gun at him.

Police said in court documents they are aware of a history of family court and domestic violence matters relating to the pair, but there had been no offending in recent years.

Detective Superintendent Tony Flemming told the media nothing was known to police.

“This male victim had no reason to suspect that he would be set upon last night. In all respects, we will allege this was brutal, unforeseen by the victim, and just tragic in all regards,” Detective Flemming said.

“We are not aware of the male making any allegations preceding this event. Whether or not there was any inappropriate behaviour will be the subject of inquiries.

Forensics have yet to identify which of Kerry Rooney’s wounds was the one that proved fatal. Picture: Supplied

“This was distressing and abhorrent.

“Domestic violence is an offence that knows no boundaries in terms of victims and offenders.”

Other neighbours told Channel 7 how they had rushed to the man’s aid.

“I heard the screaming … As soon as I came out, I rang triple-0. The body was lying in the middle of the road,” one neighbour said.

“He was on the side of the road, he was already deceased … It was pretty horrific,” another said.

Hugh Cochrane described in a local Facebook group how “terrible” the scene was, while Jo McGuire said it was “not pleasant” and was “pretty scary”.

Ms Coue will next appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 12.

Originally published as Why woman slit ex’s throat: court