Why winning captain Morgan is so excited about Ipswich Cup

AS a sixth generation Ipswichian, Morgan Gallagher always wanted to experience the Ipswich Cup.

She's excited her opportunity finally arrives on Saturday.

As usual, she'll have to still play hockey for the University of Queensland Division 1 team she captains in the Brisbane competition.

But for the first time, she can work at the Ipswich Cup in the morning before preparing to join her hockey teammates taking on Commercial in the afternoon.

That has created added excitement for Gallagher who knows how much young sporting people enjoy a day out at the Cup.

"A lot of my friends have been before and they say that it's one of the best days of the year,'' Gallagher, 21, said.

Gallagher has strong family ties to Ipswich, through her mother and cousins who grew up and still live in the city.

On Saturday, she will work in the merchandise tent at the Ipswich Cup, giving her a chance to soak up some of the atmosphere before having to head off in the afternoon to play hockey.

"I've always been keen to get to an Ipswich Cup but my team was playing . . . so I'm really excited this year to see it, even though I'm working,'' she said.

Although she regularly leads her Brisbane club side, Gallagher has also been playing Reserve Grade for Thistles in the Ipswich competition. She accepted an invitation from friend Jay Pavitt to help out the side this season.

Gallagher enjoyed that having previously played for Bellbowrie in the Ipswich junior competition before progressing her career in Brisbane.

The law student, who is preparing to graduate next year, plays regularly at UQ with Ipswich Hancocks talent Kelly McNamara. The duo were part of the UQ team which last season won the Brisbane premiership for the first time.

Gallagher has captained the under-21 Queensland team for the past three years. She was one of the youngest players named in the Queensland Scorchers open team when chosen three years ago.

She's been to about 10 national championships.

Gallagher also toured China last year with the Australian under-23 team. The Aussies played in the Invitational Four Nations series, where the only team that beat the Australians was Great Britain.

The Oxley-based centre midfielder has regularly played for Brisbane in the annual Super League championships.

She is going out with former Western Pride football captain Jesse Rigby, who is now leading the Brisbane City side in the National Premier Leagues competition.

But while hockey and studying law have dominated her priorities, Gallagher wanted to discover what made Ipswich Cup Day so popular in the city.

"Just to have a bit of fun and get to know what it's all about,'' she said.

The chance to be involved in this weekend's Ipswich Cup provides another opportunity.

"I love getting dressed up,'' Gallagher said.