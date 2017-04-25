Why we stop to pay respect on Anzac Day

MORE than a century since the battle that started the Anzac legend, Australians have more reason than ever to honour the men and women who sacrificed themselves for their country.

A total of 18 Anzac Day services will take place at monuments across Ipswich today, as the city pays respect to more than 100,000 killed in action and hundreds of thousands more who served.

Vietnam veteran Ian Dainer was one of the last four Australian airfield guards top get out of Saigon at the end of the war. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

Ipswich Railway sub-branch member and Vietnam veteran Ian Dainer said the importance of Anzac Day lived on not only because of a proud tradition, but also due to ongoing conflict on the other side of the world.

"For most veterans, Anzac Day is the most significant day on the calendar," Mr Dainer said.

"It gives us a chance to pause and reflect on the sacrifice made by more than 100,000 Australians over the last 100 years, from the shores of Gallipoli to Kandahar Province in Afghanistan, where we still have men and women serving today.

"Take a moment to think about those people and think about the contribution that they make to the safety and security of our country."

In Ipswich, the day's Anzac commemorations begin with the traditional Dawn Service at the RSL Memorial Gardens at 4.27am. Morning services are also held at Baines Park at 5.30am and Limestone Hill at 6.30am.

An Anzac March is held from South St to the Memorial Gardens Honour Stone from 8.40-9am.

Dawn Services are also held at local memorials at Redbank, Redbank Plains, Rosewood, Goodna, Brassall, Bundamba, and Ebbw Vale - showing the significance of suburban honour stones in allowing tight-knit communities to pay their respects year after year.

Mr Dainer said the Honour Stone constructed at the Ipswich Railways at the end of the First World War exemplified the community spirit of the time.

Paid for by the workers, the stone was unveiled in 1919 to honour the 360 men who left the workshops to fight. Thirty-two of them never came home, while another 60 or so were left with lasting injuries.

"The men in the workshops at the time wanted to honour the particular sacrifice of those workers," Dr Dainer said.

"The honour stone is deeply significant to this part of town because Ipswich is so localised in suburban terms. Many of those who worked in the railways lived less than 100m up the road.

"Time moved on and people wanted to forget some aspects of the war, but they certainly didn't forget the sacrifice these men made."