Why we should talk about death and dying

PALLIATIVE care is not about death and dying - it affects how you live.

That's the message West Moreton Health medical professionals are sharing for National Palliative Care Week as part of a bid to encourage more people to consider how advance care planning will improve their life.

Palliative Care Nurse Unit Manager Melanie McBain and Advance Care Plan clinical nurse Rosslyn Holloway are part of a growing chorus of people working to increase Queenslanders' understanding of end of life care.

"Most people think palliative care is about death and dying. It isn't," Ms McBain said.

"Palliative care is about helping you live as well as you can for the rest of the time that you have got."

Ms Holloway said patients who were referred to palliative care earlier in the progression of their illness were more likely to live better lives, and more likely to live longer than had they been referred to palliative care at a later stage of their illness.

She said it was a compelling reason for people to change the way they approached death.

"In Australian society we seem to be reluctant to talk about death, and I think for that same reason some people are hesitant to acknowledge that someone is approaching the end of their life.

"But if we don't have those courageous conversations to identify and discuss that a patient is coming to the end of their life we miss the opportunity to better understand a person's wishes on so many things, including future treatment and care."

Ms McBain said it was equally important for people to share their wishes with their family.

"It is easier to make the decision for yourself then for someone else," Ms McBain said.

"Too often we see people agonising over decisions about resuscitation consent or other treatments and interventions because they don't know their loved one's wishes. It is something they may unnecessarily question later in life."

Cheryl Voermanek with Palliative Care Unit clinical nurses and Clinical Development Facilitators Kylie Dempster and Helen Gregory.

Ms Holloway said it was never too early to plan.

"People may think that advance care planning is what you do when you are told you have cancer, or when you are told you are very unwell, but it is for everyone to consider whether you are young or old, sick or well.''

For more information, visit the Queensland Government website.

Few dedicated palliative care units in Queensland

IT takes both a personal touch and clinical excellence to provide quality end of life care.

Advance Care Plan clinical nurse Rosslyn Holloway said West Moreton Health was a leader in palliative care and offered one of the few dedicated Palliative Care Units in the state.

As well as a 13-bed unit, West Moreton provides a community outreach service, an outpatient clinic and Telehealth to accommodate the needs of people in rural facilities who want to receive care closer to home, as well as those who want to die in their own home. West Moreton also works closely with Ipswich Hospice Care, a seven-bed, community owned organisation, which provides end of life care in a home-like environment.

"Dying is an individual journey that we all have to take at some point," Ms Holloway said.

"Our job is to give people choice - whether that is about where they die, who is there and what would soothe them, bring them comfort and relieve their symptoms at this stage of their life."

Palliative Care Nurse Unit Manager Melanie McBain said the personal touch often made the biggest difference to patients in their final days.

"We've arranged visits from someone's dog or cat; we've had weddings on verandas; last visits to home so they could be at their own home one more time; we've pushed beds together so a husband and wife can lay together," Ms McBain said.

"And we've had patients who say they want to be under the stars, so we have arranged so they can sleep on the veranda so they can see the stars from their bed."

Ms McBain said they also tried to recognise the needs of a patient's loved ones too.