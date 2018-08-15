Menu
Daylight Saving Time explained
Why we need another referendum on daylight saving

Will Hunter
by
15th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
I'VE been debating about daylight saving since I was in my early teens.

My partner for a Year 9 English assignment agreed I would take on the unenviable task of convincing a group of 14-year-olds its introduction would cause havoc to our great state.

Unfortunately I failed to sway many of my fellow students.

Now you can chalk that up to my dodgy debating skills or their strong opinions on the matter.

Either way, that younger generation deserves a formal say.

As long as our states down south operate on daylight saving time, this debate will not die down.

And like clockwork the yearly furore on social media is raging again.

I'm certainly on the side of daylight saving, but what I would really like to see is this hashed out in another referendum.

Many might argue Queensland has already had this debate but 26 years is a long time and there is a whole new generation of voters.

So it's a shame both the State Government and the Opposition have ruled it out.

It is time we formally addressed this issue again.

