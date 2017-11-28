Menu
Opinion

Why wasn't Trump on the election slip?

CONFUSION: Informal votes can change governments or a state or nation's direction, a reader says.
CONFUSION: Informal votes can change governments or a state or nation's direction, a reader says. MICHAEL REYNOLDS

DEMOCRACY is tough and gauging the limits of ignorance of the electorate was clearly demonstrated when that punter was shattered when they could not vote for a person not on the voting form.

They didn't care or know the structure of the party they were so passionate to support or the electoral system overall.

As the count continues, that ignorance is highlighted across all electorates as the informal vote in the three seats contested in Ipswich is more than 4301 (no, it's not a postcode). It's for people who, for one reason or another, distance themselves from the responsibility that people have given their lives for and the others who are dying to have the right.

You can be sure those who copped out are the same who whinge that politicians are useless and that the country is going backwards and blame Jo-Ann Miller.

Those informal votes can change governments, a state or nation's direction, employment and health outcomes.

Last Friday was Black Friday and I am surprised no one contacted the QT and complained Trump was not on their voting slip.

WAYNE OFFER

Thagoona

