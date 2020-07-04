Why Vinnies chose Ipswich suburb for new venture

ST VINCENT de Paul’s new retail shop is a first for one of Ipswich’s growth suburbs.

In a time where affordable clothing and donated items are in high demand, Vinnies has launched its first outlet at Karalee Shopping Village, which recently underwent a $80 million revamp.

Vinnies Western Diocese executive officer Liz Ward said the new shop will sell ladieswear, men’s and children’s wear, bags, shoes and accessories as well as a selection of homewares, linen and books.

“We felt that this was a perfect site for Vinnies as it allows us to be the first op shop to enter this growing market in Karalee and surrounds,” she said.

“Karalee has a lot of growth to come particularly with the sizeable residential housing estate being built opposite the shopping centre, and major developments in the surrounding suburbs of Karana Downs and Chuwar, so we hope our new shop can set down some roots and play an invaluable role in supporting this growing community.”

It was announced via the Karalee Shopping Village that a Vinnies store will be opening at the complex.

Ms Ward said the shop would cater for thousands of people experiencing hardship.

From January 2018 to May 2019 St Vincent de Paul provided financial and material assistance to more than 2300 people in the area.

Ms Ward says beyond visiting the shop and ‘bargain hunting’, members of the community could support the new Karalee shop by donating their unused or unwanted goods and signing up to volunteer.

“We know countless households have been doing their spring cleaning a few months early this year due to lockdowns in recent months, so if you’ve got bags of clothes, homewares and other quality items lying around the house, please bring them in,” she said.

“We are also looking for volunteers from the local community who can give time in the mornings and/or afternoons. Vinnies will fit your hours around your school runs, provide you with a new purpose, introduce you to new friends and build a you a new network in your local community.”

Ms Ward says Vinnies Karalee plans to trade seven days a week but that will depend on volunteer numbers.

Consolidated Properties Group Executive Director of Retail, Craig O’Donnell said Vinnies Karalee was a welcome addition to the shopping centre.

“We realise that some families are doing it tough, so to have a Vinnies nearby for affordable shopping is important for the community,” he said.