Letters to the Editor

Why unfair Visa scheme must be stopped

10th Dec 2020 2:48 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Finally our Attorney General has got off his backside and started to deliver a policy which will make it illegal to engage in wage theft or wage exploitation.

The problem is it does not go far enough.

Wage exploitation has been going on for far too long - probably since the days of John Howard - so it is about time it was stopped.

All we have to do now is cancel the 457 Visa Scheme as well.

That was another corrupt process introduced by John Howard to help overcome shortages of technical labour.

It allows employers to control and ensure that foreign workers are paid only a fraction of the salary of Australian workers, even though they have similar qualifications.

We have to get rid of all of these corrupt practices that our politicians introduced over the years to provide bigger profits for their wealthy big business buddies who just happen to be big supporters of the Liberal/National Party.

There is a lot of unfairness and inconsistency in the current Liberal/ National Party Legislation, so I am pleased to see that the Labor Party continues to oppose its introduction.

When is this government going to stand up and support the workers and the Trade Unions and provide a fair , honest democratic Industrial Relations Process?

Get rid of the current half-baked approach that only supports the employers and big business.

Develop a system that supports  workers.

A process that supports us all and provides benefits to everybody, not just the privileged few.

Douglas Young, Silkstone

457 visas letters to the editor; industrial relations
Ipswich Queensland Times

