Why unbeaten Wests are still the best

Wests' sharpshooter Amy Kickbusch takes control on her way to scoring a hat-trick in her team's 4-2 Combined Competition final victory over Rangeville at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Cordell Richardson

AS a "senior'' player aged 19, Jess Wilkinson is well qualified to share why the Wests' hockey juggernaut keeps rolling on this season.

Wilkinson scored a goal set up by hat-trick heroine Amy Kickbusch in Wests' 4-2 Combined Competition final victory over Toowoomba opponents Rangeville on Sunday.

Wests' latest win at the Ipswich Hockey Complex continued their unbeaten run this season, adding more silverware to the club's ever-growing collection.

With Wests celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, retaining the Combined Competition title was another magic milestone for the Magpies.

"I'm super proud of the team,'' Wilkinson said, after enjoying the battle with Toowoomba's top club side.

"We dug really deep and it was really good that we came together.''

Wests' player Jess Wilkinson looks for support in Sunday's final at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Cordell Richardson

In a Wests' line-up overflowing with youthful talent, Wilkinson is in her fourth year of A-Grade. She's shared in recent premierships and the team's unbeaten run since last season.

"It's been such an experience and so proud of how far we've come since day one,'' she said, accepting she's one of the more experienced players before reaching 20.

"It's a bit scary but out of all the girls, we're doing really well.''

Amy Kickbusch lines up another super strike during Wests' 4-2 final win over Toowoomba Rangeville. Cordell Richardson

As for why Wests have dominated the past few years, Wilkinson offered her insights.

"We all want the same thing,'' she said.

"We all want to improve and we gel really, really well as a team. And we're more than a team off the field as well and it's so good to play with a bunch of girls like that.''

Working in Ipswich real estate, Wilkinson said Wests' training commitment each week highlighted the team's togetherness approach.

Wilkinson is also playing for UQ in the Brisbane competition this year, keen to broaden her hockey knowledge. She's been chosen to represent Queensland Country at the national championships in Shepparton, Victoria, early next month.

Women's Combined Competition final: Wests 4 (Amy Kickbusch 3, Jess Wilkinson) def Rangeville 2.