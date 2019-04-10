Why turning the CBD into a health precinct is a bad idea: MP

A view from the new Icon Tower building in Ipswich's CBD. Limelight Cinemas and Goodlife Gym at Riverlink Shopping Centre. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

IPSWICH'S central business district will not receive an economic revival it if is transformed into a medical precinct, Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller believes.

Ms Miller told the Queensland Parliament she had serious concerns about the future of the Ipswich CBD.

She questioned: "What has become of the economic development?"

"The administrator, who I believe is doing a good job, and the people of Ipswich want a revival, but it has lost its heart and soul.

"It is as simple as that.

"My prediction is that the Ipswich CBD will no longer be a CBD-a central business district."

Ms Miller said the influx of health services would turn the area into a health precinct that would not be a good foundation for a business resurgence.

"It is going to morph into an IHD; an Ipswich Hospital district," she said.

"With little else going for the centre of Ipswich and the hospital's plans to grow, that is what I believe will happen and it will be a great shame, because every city needs to have a CBD.

Ms Miller said the provision of health services would disadvantage other areas.

"By concentrating the hospital and health services in that location, one might be able to argue in some way that it might be economic development, but it is not," she said.

"It will be a great disservice to the community, particularly those whom I represent down the eastern suburbs, to have all of the hospital and health services conglomerated in that Ipswich CBD area."