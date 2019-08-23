Why truck blew up on Ipswich Mwy last night

Police are investigating a single-vehicle truck crash on the Logan Motorway exit at Gailes last night.

Preliminary investigations indicate at 6.50pm, the Volvo truck and trailer collided with the guard rail on the off-ramp while exiting the Ipswich Motorway and caught fire.

The Logan Motorway exit was closed for several hours and the Ipswich Motorway was reduced to one lane due to the smoke hazard.

Residents living nearby posted on the QPS Facebook page that there were several explosions at the time of the accident.

"We heard the initial bang and traffic went silent and then there were six explosions that rattled our place," wrote Tegan Elizabeth Hammill.

"Explosion so loud our windows rattled," Josh Hamil said. "We live a few hundred metres away in Gailes."

Police report the impact of the truck into the guard rail ripped open the fuel tank, igniting it.

The driver escaped unharmed but the truck was well-involved by the time emergency services arrived on the scene.

The blaze was out just before 8pm but the three fire units also had to deal with a large diesel spill of about 200l to 300l that stretched over 80m.

QFES report that their units left the scene just after 8pm.

Police investigations are continuing.