Why this year’s Ipswich Cup is already shaping up to be huge

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Tim Dunn is expecting the Ipswich Cup to be back at its best this year.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Tim Dunn is expecting the Ipswich Cup to be back at its best this year.

IPSWICH’S biggest social event of the year is only three weeks away and with thousands of tickets sold and some spectator areas already booked out, organisers are getting into full swing.

Due to Covid restrictions, there is a big push this year for racing fans to pre-purchase tickets online to streamline entry on the day.

For the first time, tickets cannot be purchased at the gate for the event, and those who turn up without a ticket will have to sort out their admission online before getting in.

Cup organisers are opening the gates an hour earlier than normal, at 9am, in an effort to reduce delays for eager racegoers.

So far, the Pimm’s Lawn Party and The Aviary areas are sold out, and only a few dozen tickets remain for the Festival of Horsepower, which overlooks the home straight at Bundamba.

Tickets are still available in the The Wilk Yak precinct, the infield, and of course in general admission.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Tim Dunn said it was important for cup goers to organise their tickets before the big day, and also to download the government’s Covid check-in app on their phones.

Those who purchase general admission tickets before June 19 will receive a $5 discount.

The newly renovated Ipswich Turf Club. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

“We are trying to make it as efficient as possible, and the gates will open at 9am to spread out the flow,” he said.

“The outside bars will still open at 10am and the marquee bars open at 11am.”

With predictions of a huge crowd following on from last year’s cancellation due to Covid, organisers say they are expecting a big crowd but were yet to speculate on breaking the 2011 record of 24,000 people.

That year, Ipswich turned out in force to support the event following on from the adversity of January’s floods.

A similar sentiment is expected in 2021.

With upwards of 5000 people expected to crowd the infield areas, being able to break the record will depend a great deal on how many general admission tickets are sold.

The food and drink order list for the Cup might give some indication of the scale of the event.

For example, 75,000 bottles of water are being brought in for the day, but that pales in comparison to the alcoholic inventory.

There will be 60,000 stubbies of beer, 72,000 ready to drink alcohol cans, and 12,000 wine piccolos.

More than 150,000 canapes will include 27,000 spring rolls and 23,000 pies.

Serving it all up will be 1000 casual staff, 33 chefs and 29 kitchen hands.

A big day of entertainment will accompany the action on the track, with two stages on the infield, and a band to perform on the outfield in the forecourt area immediately after the last race.

TV personality Liz Cantor is the ambassador of this year’s Cup and will also host the Fashions on the Field competition.

Channel Seven presenter Liz Cantor is the official ambassador for this year's Ipswich Cup.

Cup spokeswoman Claire Power said Fashions on the Field would include two new categories this year – Local Lad and Local Lass – in an effort to reward the homegrown contestants.

“We are promoting the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival this year, which includes the Family Race Day on Sunday June 6,” Ms Power said.

That event will feature a kids’ fashions on the field event, along with a range of children’s activities. Entry is free.

For more information on the Ipswich Cup and the Family Race Day, visit the Ipswich Turf Club website.