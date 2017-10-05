Why this veteran doctor embraces internet age

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

WHEN a fresh faced Dr Cec Doughty first entered general practice more than 40 years ago, there was no such thing as ultrasound, CAT scans and MRI.

GPs often relied on family members to take after-hours calls for help, and doctors relied on little more than their brains and their stethoscopes.

Luckily Dr Doughty has never been one to shun change. The sprightly 80-year-old veteran Ipswich GP - who retired last Friday after 42 years at East Clinic - has embraced the marvellous medical and technological advancements that have come along since he graduated from the University of Queensland in 1969.

"Life has become a hell of a lot easier because in the first 20 years we'd get after hours calls and weekend jobs," Dr Doughty said.

"In the days before the mobile phone you had to have a wife at home to take the calls for you. But over the years it generally became easier."

After graduating, Dr Daughty spent his first five years working in hospitals in Bundaberg and Wellington, NZ.

He then served two years as a registrar at Ipswich Hospital, before an old university friend, Dr Efstathis, invited him to join what was then known as the East St Clinic, in 1975.

That clinic relocated to Roderick St and was renamed East Clinic in about 1984.

Cec Doughty is retiring at the age of 80. Surrounded by fellow staff at the East Clinic. Rob Williams

Dr Doughty estimates he would have fulfilled more than 300,000 appointments since he joined the clinic 42 years ago.

He said a sense of obligation inspired him to keep working well beyond retirement age.

"It was easier to keep working than to stop," he said.

"There was also a slight compulsion. I got through on a scholarship so I always felt this obligation in my career to give something back and work as long as I could.

"Being 80, it seems long enough, although I reckon I could have kept going."

Dr Doughty paid tribute to his wife of 50 years, Bernice, and his two sons Christopher and Andrew, who he said supported him all the way.

"A lot of things have changed in 40 years; diagnosis is so much easier now with ultrasound, CAT scan and MRI, which all arrived during my career," he said.

Dr Doughty said he also welcomed the internet age and the advent of Dr Google - which he said he encouraged patients to use.

"I would write a diagnosis down and encourage the patient to Google it when they get home," he said.

"If they ever came to me with the wrong diagnosis because of what they'd seen on the internet, it was always easy for me to shoot holes in."

Dr Doughty was awarded the Ipswich Medal in 2012 for volunteering at the flood evacuation centre in the aftermath of the 2011 flood disaster.

"That time was absolutely chaotic," he said.

"People had lost their medication and there were just people laid out everywhere."

Despite not having any specific retirement plans, Dr Doughty said he would continue his Rotary membership, and possibly catch up with some old friends.