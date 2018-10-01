Menu
Adrian Rasmussen outside Ipswich Court. Ross Irby
Why this unemployed man had a lamb roast in his pants

1st Oct 2018 2:00 AM
AN URGE for a free meal deal sent Adrian Rasmussen into his local supermarket - only to then be captured on CCTV stuffing meat down the front of his pants.

Despite the weight of his meaty haul he was able to sidle-off without paying.

But the dad went back a week later - this time he shoved a rack of lamb down the front of his trousers. And threw a few chocolates into the mix as a sweet treat.

Rasmussen again walked out of the store without stopping to pay at the check-out.

His sneaky handy work was again snapped on CCTV.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Rasmussen walked into the Lowood IGA store at 9.50am on August 22 and placed the meat down the front of his pants.

Then at 9am on August 30 he again went into the Lowood IGA and selected a rack of lamb and some chocolates then put the lot down the front of his pants.

Sgt Dick said that when police later went to his home Rasmussen was very apologetic, saying he had some financial issues at the time.

Adrian Matthew Rasmussen, 34, from Coominya, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods at Lowood on August 22 and August 30.

Sgt Dick said the meat and chocolates had a total value of $43.99 and sought restitution be paid to IGA.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Rasmussen was a father of four and on Centrelink after becoming unemployed.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods was another term for "stealing".

"You wouldn't be very welcome at IGA where you stole from," she said.

"IGA Lowood would not be a very big business and probably family run.

"Small businesses can effectively be run out of business because of theft."

Rasmussen was fined $250 - sent to SPER, and ordered to pay the $43.99 compensation. No conviction recorded.

