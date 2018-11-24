Why this young girl gave away her hair

FOR the past two years Scarlett Broomham has been growing her hair down past her waist, waiting for the day she could cut it all off.

Her parents Wesley and Amanda Broomham couldn't be prouder of their seven year old daughter.

Mr Broomham said Scarlett had wanted to donate her hair to help kids with cancer for more than two years.

"The first time she wanted to do it, her hair wasn't long enough," Mr Broomham said.

"She's always wanted to do it, finally after two years it's long enough."

On Wednesday Scarlett beamed as a hair dresser from Price Attack at Orion Springfield Central cut 60cm of her hair off, which was then donated to the children's charity Variety.

They also gave the Brookwater resident a new style after the cut.

"I really liked her long hair," Mr Broomham said.

But he said his daughter looked "cute" with her new short hair do.

Scarlett Broomham, 7, donated her hair and raised money for a cancer charity. Cordell Richardson

"They offered to do it for free and style it afterwards.

"It was incredible, she was the one really driving it. It's her personality, she's very caring.

"She sees a little girl with no hair and nearly cries."

Along with the hair donation Scarlett is raising money for variety and has nearly made it to $1500, her goal is $2000.

On her Every Day Hero fundraising page the Augusta State School grade two student said families could spend up to $6000 per wig for a child going through cancer.

"I have made the decision to make a difference by cutting and donating my hair to be made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to a medical condition," Scarlett wrote.

Scarlett Broomham, 7, donated her hair and raised money for a cancer charity. Cordell Richardson

"Wigs cost families up to $6,000, lasting 1-2 years, meaning families can spend tens of thousands of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child's youth.

"By making a donation to Variety - the Children's Charity, you can help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need. Thank you for helping kids in need."

Mr Broomham said his daughter would probably do it all again once her hair was long enough.

"Everyone's been very generous. It was pretty amazing."

He said people just started giving her money when they realised what she was doing.

You can donate to Scarlett's Every Day Hero page at hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/scarlett-s-hair-donation