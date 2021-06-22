Why this restaurant copped a barrage of fake reviews

A miffed Menulog courier has attempted to wreck the reputation of a small Sydney restaurant by orchestrating more than 70 fake Google reviews.

The courier began the online onslaught after storming out of North Narrabeen trattoria Rimini Gregorio on Friday night following an incident with owner Gregorio Rimini's wife Anna.

Menulog has since said it asked the courier to remove the reviews and that his network access "has been suspended while the incident is further investigated".

Mrs Rimini told The Daily Telegraph the dispute arose after she had asked the courier for an order number but he did not answer. Instead he showed her his mobile phone. Mrs Rimini told The Telegraph she could not see what was on the screen because she did not have her reading glasses.

According to Mrs Rimini, the courier left abruptly.

Gregorio and Anna Rimini at their restaurant in North Narrabeen. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Mr Rimini said that soon after, the courier rang the restaurant, calling his wife a rude name.

"He told me on the phone that he was going to ruin our shop," Mr Rimini said. "At the end of the night there was the first review."

By Monday there were scores more - all one out of five.

"Harshwirq Harshwirq", who had not posted a review of anything before, posted: "Worst food ever tasted … and non-speaking English staff (sic)."

Another first-time reviewer falsely said the restaurant was "totally unhygienic" and that a staff member had been seen "squeezing fingers in nose".

A third made up a claim that Mr Rimini had links to bikie gangs.

The net result was that the restaurant's Google rating halved to 2.2.

The Telegraph approached Google Australia and the fake reviews were removed for "policy violations" soon after.

Google's procedure for flagging and fixing reviews can be found at bit.ly/35BWB2K.

One of the fake reviews, since removed. Picture: Google

Lawyer Geoff Baldwin of Stacks Champion said small businesses must not take action over fake negative reviews.

"Ignoring it is not a solution," Mr Baldwin said.

Start by responding to the reviewers on the same platform, he advised, saying the reviews are considered to be "deliberately false and damaging to our reputation."

Mr Baldwin said to then get a lawyer to send a letter to the platform, stating "what you've told the individuals, adding that you are putting the platform on notice that the publication of these views may render it liable.

"And ask that the posts be taken down."

Mr Baldwin said such a letter "shouldn't cost too much."

The Riminis reported the Menulog courier to NSW Police, but it is not taking any formal action.

Been ripped off? Email john.rolfe@news.com.au

Follow Public Defender on Facebook

Originally published as Why this restaurant copped a barrage of fake reviews