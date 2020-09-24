Menu
Principal of one of the oldest Gold Coast Schools, Peter Tong on his upbringing as a child deaf parents, and why he quit his NRL career for the classroom.
News

This principal quit NRL career to teach

by Kirstin Payne
24th Sep 2020 7:37 PM
PRINCIPAL of one of the Gold Coast's oldest schools, Burleigh Heads State School's Peter Tong sees his role as both a teacher and a custodian of the past.

Open and enthusiastic about both the heritage and potential in the beautiful beachside community, Mr Tong said without the interaction he has with his students and their parents the job wouldn't be half the fun it is.

Listen to the full podcast below as Mr Tong talks about his upbringing as a child of deaf parents, and why he quit his career with the Queensland Crushers for the classroom.

 

Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson
Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson

 

