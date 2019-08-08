Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents across the state woke to a blanket of fog this morning. But the fog blanketing the water in Mackay was particularly unusual.
Residents across the state woke to a blanket of fog this morning. But the fog blanketing the water in Mackay was particularly unusual. Mike Knott
Weather

Why this morning's fog is rare for Mackay

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Aug 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EARLY birds were in for a rare sight this morning with fog blanketing the Queensland coast and shoreline.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said although Mackay typically experienced a few days of fog this time of year, it was highly usual for the fog to spread across the water.

For fog to form overnight, Mr Crock said it needed three ingredients: light winds, clear skies and moisture near the surface.

"All those thee ingredients mean fog forms overnight," he said.

"In winter you do get a little bit of fog (in Mackay) but it has not happened at all this year.

"It is quite unusual (to) extend over the water - typically you just get it on the land but everything is just right and the winds are just right and probably the wind is helping."

Looking forward, Mr Crock said dry air will move into the region tomorrow, lowering the likelihood of fog forming.

"Once that comes in you will be missing the ingredients," he said.

The dry air will bring with it a cold snap.

Mr Crock said temperatures will gradually decrease, he tipped the Mackay region would plummet to single digits on Monday with much lower temperatures and possible frost in the outer valley and Eungella region.

fog mackay mackay weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Ipswich's council's ratepayer-funded news site in spotlight

    premium_icon Ipswich's council's ratepayer-funded news site in spotlight

    Council News Ipswich City Council has defended its news website after the ABC'S Media Watch questioned its value to ratepayers and effect on journalism.

    • 8th Aug 2019 7:05 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 95 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 95 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 8th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
    Crucial upgrade required to stop Olympics ‘disaster’

    premium_icon Crucial upgrade required to stop Olympics ‘disaster’

    News Queensland Olympics will fail without transport upgrades

    EXCLUSIVE: Premier demands Ipswich cash from Prime Minister

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Premier demands Ipswich cash from Prime Minister

    Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk will meet Scott Morrison tomorrow