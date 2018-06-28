Why this man quit his job to ride motorbikes for a living

BLAKE Alexander's work has paid off since he made the extraordinary leap to quit his day job and ride motorbikes for a living.

About two years ago the 28-year old was stuck in a rut at his hospitality job and decided he needed to get out.

In a measured decision, he quit the job to start Australian Motorcycle Training.

Mr Alexander trains new and experienced bikers through the Queensland Government's Q-Ride program.

"I always rode bikes when I was younger and the job that I was in previously, I felt like I was in a bit of a rut and needed a bit of a change,” he said.

"I thought why don't I pass on some of my knowledge and skills to other people and I started up AMT and have been loving it ever since.”

Mr Alexander, who operates his business from Raceview, revealed it was difficult to quit a steady income and throw everything at a new venture.

"It was tough, you're putting everything on the line to maybe make something of yourself,” he said.

"I had support from my partner which was a great thing, I could fall back on her and she would be able to help me out while I was getting things set up.

"In the early days you're trying to get your name out there and trying to get leads and people talking about you - it's tough.”

In the early days Mr Alexander trained about five motorbike riders each month.

"You don't hear that phone ring from a while,” he said.

"Now the business has grown and each year, each month it seems to get a little bit busier which is great.”

These days about 12 riders each week are put through his comprehensive motorcycle safety programs - and he has plans for bigger things.

"Next for me is just trying to grow it to a point where it's becoming a nice income for me and my partner,” he said.

He has tips for other people considering starting their own business in Ipswich.

"It's about finding something you're passionate about. don't think about it as you want to do something because it will earn you lots of money,” he said.

"Do something you're passionate about and find something that you're good at.”