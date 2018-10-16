Why this man is giving away half his pay each month

WHILE many people in their 20s are eating out, travelling or shopping - Alex Stiles has pledged to go without any of life's luxuries in an effort to donate half his salary to those in need.

The 29-year-old Royal Australian Air Force member, based in Amberley, will donate half his salary to Mates4Mates this month through The Give Initiative, and encouraged the community to get behind the cause.

Mates4Mates provide life-changing support and rehabilitation programs for current and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who are wounded, injured or ill, and their families.

Mr Stiles said he launched The Give Initiative in July with the aim of donating $2000 of his salary to a deserving charity each month until December.

While this has meant giving up avocado on toast, eating out, new clothes and holidays - he said it was a sacrifice worth making.

Leading Aircraftman Alexander Stiles 'throws his money away' for the charity, 'The Give Initiative' challenge. CPL Jesse Kane

"I want to have a positive input in people's lives and not only inspire them but spark a conversation about what happiness is and where we find it," he said.

"I've always believed that we can find happiness by helping others find theirs - and for me I'm finding true wealth through giving.

"I'm proud to support Mates4Mates this month as it's an organisation that resonated with me as a current-serving member of the Defence Force.

"While I have not been injured while serving, I know many people who have experienced this and faced challenges as a result."

To help raise awareness and support for Mates4Mates, Mr Stiles has set up a crowdfunding page and is calling on the community to band together to double his donation.

Donations can be made at give.everydayhero.com/au/give4mates before October 31.

Mates4Mates CEO Troy Watson said community support was instrumental to the charity's work.

"At Mates4Mates we are here for all current or ex-serving Defence members who have been wounded, injured or become ill as a result of their service, and their families," Mr Watson said.

"We offer a wide range of vital support services from psychology appointments to rehabilitation activities, adventure challenges, social connections, and much more.

"Many people who have left the Defence Force as a result of an injury or illness can find it difficult to transition to civilian life and find their new normal.

"We're here to ensure that no one goes through that transition alone and with the help of people, like Alex, we can continue to do just that."

For more information visit mates4mates.org or phone 1300 4 MATES.