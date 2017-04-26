Why this Japanese delegation visited a Kalbar farm

SCENIC RIM farmers have helped strengthened ties between Meat and Livestock Australia and Japan's Agriculture and Livestock Industries Corporation.

Members of ALIC visited agricultural producers in the region this month for the 25th annual Beef Talks.

The ALIC organisation is affiliated with the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture and has a long-standing relationship with MLA.

MLA Japan and Korea International business manager Andrew Cox said the visits from ALIC (occurring since 1987) were a significant part of the two companies regular information exchanges.

"The purpose of the visits is to help build greater understanding about topics such as future supply and policy,” he said.

The group arrived in Australia on April 10 and met with MLA's chair, as well as MLA's manager of Market Information Services, Ben Thomas, who provided the latest update on the Australian red meat markets. The Japanese delegation also participated in a paddock-to-plate tour of the south-east Queensland beef industry. This included a tour of Tom Edwards' droughtmaster operation at Kalbar, and the Meat Standards Australia registered Brisbane Valley Feedlot at Buaraba on the edge of the Lockyer Valley. Mr Edwards said the knowledge gained from these visits was important for the future of the red meat industries in both countries.

"I know we have learnt from them, and I have high hopes that they come away with a message from us as well,” he said.

The tour followed the process through to the retail shelf with a visit to Schultes Meat Tavern and Woolworths at Plainland.

The delegation was thankful for the opportunity to participate in the tour, and came away with valuable experience from the visit.