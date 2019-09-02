Why this Ipswich coffee shop is considered the best

BIG NIGHT: Great customer service pays off for franchisees Chris and Ineke Cope of Hudsons Coffee.

A HUSBAND and wife duo is celebrating after a big win at a top awards ceremony.

Chris and Ineke Cope, with daughter Emma, have operated Hudsons Coffee, in Springfield, at the Mater Hospital for only the past four years.

Emirates Leisure Retail handed down the award for customer excellence at the annual conference in Melbourne.

"The announcement was made in July this year. It was a wonderful event,” franchisee Chris Cope said.

"Stores are nominated by head office in the Emirates. The nomination comes from customer feedback and other criteria.”

The Hudsons Coffee is located in the Mater Private Hospital's foyer.

Customers are offered great views from the cafe because of the its full-length glass panels.

"We have people from the general community and surrounding businesses and schools come to us,” Mr Cope said.

Of course, we have patients and visitors along with hospital staff who are frequent visitors.”

Mr Cope hopes customers enjoy the cafe's welcoming environment.

"It is great for those at the hospital to have some time to sit and relax and let the concerns wash away as they enjoy the great outlook and environment,” he said.

"We offer light breakfasts. It is more of a grab-and-go approach. We have toasties, wraps, croissants, muffins and, of course, a great range of cakes.”

The couple will soon introduce gluten- and dairy-free products and the coffee, tea and cool drinks are always popular.

The couple employs casual and permanent part time staff.

"This is my first cafe. I have come from the transport industry where I was operations manager for about 20 years. My wife comes from the retail sector. It was a good fit for us because it was time for a change,” Mr Cope said.

"Hudsons Coffee is located in airports and hospitals. It is a niche approach and we like the way they do business. They are very supportive, and we love the business.”

"It is a great location for us. We offer a range of gifts as well.

"As the hospital grows and expands, we will look at flowers and other gift ideas. We will grow together.”

The cafe is open from 6am-5pm, Monday-Friday, and from 9am-1pm each Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.