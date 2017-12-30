Why this Ipswich club is rich in winning spirit

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

WHEN you travel as much as Ipswich athletics supremo Vic Pascoe, singling out highlights is like asking a father to favour one of his children.

Pascoe is proud of all his athletes, supporting them through the highs and lows of their challenging but rewarding sport.

This year has been one of the Ipswich and District Athletic Club's most successful with Pascoe recently honoured for being the Queensland coach with the most wins and placings from one group.

In receiving the honour at the recent Noosa Gift, Pascoe quickly deflected attention back to the athletes he treats like family.

Among his favourite moments in 2017 was heading overseas to cheer on Youth Olympic Games prospect Rochelle Vidler in her hammer and discus events at the Oceania Track and Field championships.

"Going to Suva, Fiji, in July was an experience I will never forget,'' Pascoe said.

"Not only watching and videoing races for four days, I still found time to go to seminars held at the track for all coaches in the Oceania area.''

Pascoe visited the Suva Museum, explored the history of Fijian people and toured the President's mansion.

"A photo with the soldier on duty at the front gate was amazing, and he doesn't move a muscle for the whole time he is on duty,'' Pascoe said.

Athletics coach Vic Pascoe and his wife Dianne. Franca Tigani

Another enjoyable moment for the former Ipswich Citizen of the Year was watching the city's successful club team at last month's Queensland Relay Championships.

"It was great to see athletes supporting each other in all events. Many competed well outside their age (group),'' he said.

Asked to name his most consistent club athlete this year, Pascoe nominated Montanna McAvoy.

"Montanna works very hard and has now qualified for three events (5000m, 3000m and 3000m steeplechase) for the World Junior Championships to be held in Finland during 2018,'' Pascoe said.

McAvoy provided one of Pascoe's most satisfying performances this year.

"She ran superbly in the U/18 2000m steeplechase winning the gold medal with a new meet record. The following night in the U/18 3000m, Montanna ran the opposition off their legs to set a new meet record and also a Commonwealth Youth qualifying time,'' he said.

Another achiever Pascoe admired was Kyra Domrow.

Competing in the TF12 ambulant shotput event, Domrow won a silver medal and set a new personal best of 10.11m.

Among an enthusiastic group of athletes, Tyla Stolberg was rated the Ipswich club's biggest improver. "Tyla has gone from strength to strength with her shot put skills,'' Pascoe said.

After finishing 16th at the 2016 Queensland All Schools Championships with a 9.90m throw, Stolberg came third at the 2017 titles (12.64m).

She capped that impressive improvement by representing Queensland at the 2017 Australian All Schools Championships in Adelaide. She threw four consecutive personal bests to finish fifth in Australia with a great throw of 13.37m.

Pascoe nominated Erin Wright as the club's most tenacious competitor.

"Erin is a pocket rocket as she makes hurdling look easy, when in fact she has a never-say-die attitude when she is competing,'' the Ipswich coach said.

"Erin has a will to be the best she can be on the day of competition. She is a tireless athlete at all sessions, a real goer.''

That was highlighted by her setting personal bests in the U14 80m hurdles heats and final of the Australian All School Championships.

Pascoe said the Ipswich club continued to develop terrific young athletes due to "excellent accreditated coaches'' Michael Moore, Theresa 'Marty' Stolberg, Ted Ruben and Brad Robinson.

"They really make a difference by mentoring, improving technical skills and just being friendly, a wonderful group,'' he said.

Track to 2018 success

Key events leading up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

January 6-7: Qld Combined Event Championships and Glynnis Nunn Shield at St Lucia.

January 13: Alana Boyd Shield at QSAC.

January 20: Sally Pearson Shield at QSAC.

January 26: Denise Boyd Shield at QSAC.

February 2-4: Qld Athletics Championships (Open) at QSAC.

February 8: Qld 3000m Championships St Lucia.

February 10: Norma Croker Shield at QSAC.

February 15-18: Australian Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games selection trials, Gold Coast.

February 22-25: Qld Junior Championships (U/14-U/20) at QSAC.

March 3: Garry Brown Shield at QSAC.

March 14-18: Australian Junior Athletics Championships (U14-20) at Sydney Stadium.

March 28: Qld Track Classic at QSAC.

April 4-15: Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast.