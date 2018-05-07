Menu
Workshops Motors, Bell St circa 1954. From left; Harry Stone, panel beater, Baz Coker, when he was an apprentice, Mervyn Meldrum, apprentice, Bill McCormack, foreman, Barry Potter, apprentice.
News

Why this group of men love a chin wag

Helen Spelitis
by
7th May 2018 9:00 AM
HALF a century ago a group of young, bright Ipswich men began learning their trade in the motoring industry.

It was a different time when the internal combustion engine was king and no one had heard of a Smart Car.

Retired small motor mechanic Baz Coker and his mate Ian Boettcher were still fresh faced and at the start of their careers.

Today they are among a small group of former Ipswich mechanics who meet every second Friday to reminisce about the good old days.

And they're taking new members.

"We talk about the old days when businesses were run with integrity and honesty,” Mr Boettcher said.

"I started in the motoring industry 59 years ago and I really appreciate the support the Ipswich public gave me over the years.”

Mr Coker said technology and the way the industry had changed was also a frequent topic of conversation for the group.

Want to join? Call Alla on 3281 5413 or Baz on 32815493.

