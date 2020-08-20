Why this candidate would say no to COVID vaccine

ONE NATION’s state candidate for Ipswich West has said he will not get a COVID vaccine if one was made available.

Candidate Gary Duffy said vaccines needed extensive trials and testing and believed a vaccine would have more potential to do him harm than good.

“I’ve got no thyroid, so my immune system is at the bottom end and I’m one of the most vulnerable people,” he said.

“The potential for a vaccine to do harm to me would be great and that needs to be considered rather than people assume that everyone is healthy.

“I think this vaccine, when it does come in, it would be a solution for doctors to determine who gets it, not the politicians.”

His comments come after the party’s leader Pauline Hanson took to Facebook and claimed the government had falsified coronavirus deaths.

Pauline Hanson in Townsville to endorse her One Nation Candidate for Thuringowa, Troy Thompson. Picture: Alix Sweeney

“You have no right to say I have to have this vaccination, because I tell you what, I won’t be having it,” she said. ‘

“COVID-19 is a virus. I understand. I get it. But when you falsify the deaths of people that say they died of COVID, when they actually died of other underlying issues, they died with COVID not because of COVID.”

Her video was in response to Prime Minister’s Scott Morrison comments in relation to making a vaccine as “mandatory as you can possibly make” to ensure herd immunity.

Mr Morrison then told listeners on Sydney radio station 2GB that the vaccine would not be mandatory, but strongly encouraged.

“Nobody’s going to force anybody to do anything as a compulsory measure, but we will certainly be encouraging people to take this up,” he said.

As a result, no jab, no pay schemes could be rolled out to cut off government payments if the take up of a COVID-19 vaccine is not strong enough.

The nation’s top doctors said vaccinations were the ticket to return to normal society and expect a strong take up.