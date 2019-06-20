Menu
Claude 'Mower Man' Harvey, OAM visiting Gatton fundraising for Braveheart.
News

Why this 73-year-old pushes his mower across the nation

by Kabel Dawes
20th Jun 2019 5:02 PM
GATTON was visited on Wednesday by Claude 'Mower Man' Harvey who was pushing is mower around the town raising funds for Bravehearts.

The 73-year old Order of Australia Medal recipient has so far raised $1.2 million for the charity over 13 years by making three trips a year around the country spreading the word about child protection.

"My most exciting time was when I pushed my mower across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2010, and again in 2015,” Mr Harvey said.

"Then I had a Sunrise cameraman walk with me across the bridge and a helicopter over head.”

This month he is trekking around Queensland, which started in Toowoomba on June 10 and and ending in Mackay on July 21.

This is via a 21-town tour including Gatton, Toogoolawah, Nanango, Mundubera, Blackwater, Capella, Dysart and Nebo.

"I started this when two young girls I know were abuse and I wanted to do something to help them,” Mr Harvey said.

"Just thinking about these two little girls keeps me going on.”

This is Mr Harvey's second visit to Gatton to push his mower around and chat to the community about child protection and raise funds. His goal is to raise $2 million by 2022.

The Gold Coast retiree was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in this year's honours list for his services to the community through charitable initiatives.

Next stop for Mr Harvey and his mower is Esk on Saturday.

