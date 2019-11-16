Why these orange ladies will be popping up around town

A NUMBER of orange cut-out ladies will pop up across the city this month in a 16-day campaign of action dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.

The orange ladies will be displayed across Ipswich from November 25 to December 10 to raise awareness and send the message that the Zonta Club of Ipswich Says No to Violence.

The official campaign launch will be held at Queens Park on Saturday, November 23 at 9.30am.

Zonta Club of Ipswich president Rhonda Nolan said the idea for the orange ladies originated right here.

“Ipswich was the first club to come up with the idea of the 16 orange ladies, and that is something that has spread right across Australia now, as well as internationally,” she said.

“The idea started with Margaret Llewellyn, and the ladies are orange because orange is the international colour symbolising domestic violence.

“The colour also helps them stand out in a crowd.”

After the launch, the orange ladies will be featured in a number of businesses across the city for the length of the campaign.

“These orange ladies will be out in the community in a number of local businesses conveying our message about domestic violence,” Mrs Nolan said.

“They will also have brochures and contact information for people who are in need.

“We also have a whole bunch of smaller orange ladies that go to police stations so people who go into the stations can also get the information.”

The campaign is being held in conjunction with the Domestic Violence Action Centre (DVAC), a not-for-profit organisation based in Ipswich and Toowoomba. DVAC can offer support to women, young people and children who are experiencing or who have experienced domestic and family violence. They can also support men who are actively committed to changing their behaviour as well as providing information and education to the community.

“It’s good that we have got a really strong partnership with DVAC so we are able to co-ordinate the message that we are trying to get out, which is violence against women and girls is never acceptable,” Mrs Nolan said.

“The amount of women that are reporting violence, and those who are sadly losing their lives, is appalling.

“The partnership also means that we can relay that message throughout the entire year.”

Mrs Nolan is hoping the community will come out to show its support for the launch on Saturday.

“We will be set up at the bottom of Queens Park, which is a really visible spot,” she said.

“We hope many people will come for the launch, because it is all about supporting women and raising awareness that domestic and family violence is not ok, and that we are here to support women and families who are in need.

“After the launch we will be having a special morning tea.”