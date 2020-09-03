Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AUSTRALIAN Defence Force helicopters and personnel will conduct training in the Brisbane, Ipswich, Darling Downs and the Gold Coast region.
AUSTRALIAN Defence Force helicopters and personnel will conduct training in the Brisbane, Ipswich, Darling Downs and the Gold Coast region.
News

Why these helicopters have been in Ipswich skies

Paige Ashby
3rd Sep 2020 2:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN Defence Force helicopters and personnel have been hovering above Ipswich and parts of Brisbane, Darling Downs and Gold Coast region, conducting training this month.

Troops will continue flying helicopters at night and early in the morning this week, at a low altitude, travelling to Defence establishments and training areas.

A defence spokesperson said anyone who sees the training should not be concerned that any of the locations are under any form of actual threat.

“The public should not be alarmed if they see or hear military helicopters and military personnel carrying weapons. No ammunition will be used during the training,” they said.

“We acknowledge that these activities may result in disturbances to local residents. This disruption will be minimised wherever possible.”

This essential training is part of efforts to maintain Australia’s military capability.

It is not a part of the Australian Government’s COVID-19 response.

The training is being conducted in a manner that accounts for COVID-19 restrictions and good health management processes.

Defence was unable to provide further information, including specific timings, regarding the training in order to protect operational tactics, techniques and procedures.

Individuals with concerns should contact Defence via: 1300 333 362.

army exercise defence helicopters
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s front line workers receive praise

        Premium Content Region’s front line workers receive praise

        News West Moreton Health’s “undercover” staff are being praised for their hard work on the frontline.

        • 3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        New 112-place child care centre ready to welcome kids

        Premium Content New 112-place child care centre ready to welcome kids

        Education A new child care centre years in the making is promising to be an integral part of...

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:48 PM
        PM’s response to meatworkers labelled ‘insulting’

        Premium Content PM’s response to meatworkers labelled ‘insulting’

        News Comments made by the PM regarding the 1700 Ipswich meatworkers facing an uncertain...

        Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        Premium Content Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        News A Children’s Court Judge has expressed shock at the level of violence displayed by...