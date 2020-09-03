Why these helicopters have been in Ipswich skies

AUSTRALIAN Defence Force helicopters and personnel will conduct training in the Brisbane, Ipswich, Darling Downs and the Gold Coast region.

AUSTRALIAN Defence Force helicopters and personnel will conduct training in the Brisbane, Ipswich, Darling Downs and the Gold Coast region.

AUSTRALIAN Defence Force helicopters and personnel have been hovering above Ipswich and parts of Brisbane, Darling Downs and Gold Coast region, conducting training this month.

Troops will continue flying helicopters at night and early in the morning this week, at a low altitude, travelling to Defence establishments and training areas.

A defence spokesperson said anyone who sees the training should not be concerned that any of the locations are under any form of actual threat.

“The public should not be alarmed if they see or hear military helicopters and military personnel carrying weapons. No ammunition will be used during the training,” they said.

“We acknowledge that these activities may result in disturbances to local residents. This disruption will be minimised wherever possible.”

This essential training is part of efforts to maintain Australia’s military capability.

It is not a part of the Australian Government’s COVID-19 response.

The training is being conducted in a manner that accounts for COVID-19 restrictions and good health management processes.

Defence was unable to provide further information, including specific timings, regarding the training in order to protect operational tactics, techniques and procedures.

Individuals with concerns should contact Defence via: 1300 333 362.