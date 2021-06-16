These ‘giggling’ twins have no quit in them

Adorable twins are currently in the fight of their life as their parents sacrifice their careers and more to ensure they get the love and care they need to progress.

ADORABLE Townsville twins are currently in the fight of their life as their parents sacrifice their careers and more to ensure they get the love and care they need to progress.

Identical twins Alexander and Jordan King have Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy, global development delays and vision impairments caused by brain damage after falling ill at 10 days old with Parechovirus.

The three-year-olds have required ongoing specialist and therapy appointments as well as botox injections.

The twins were recently accepted into a three-week intensive therapy program at the NAPA (Neurological and Physical Abilitation) Centre in Sydney to assist with their ongoing recovery.

The boys are attending three-hour sessions, five-days a week with some of the best physios and occupational therapists in the country.

Mother Ashlee King said the four-day drive to the New South Wales' capital was well worth it.

"It's going amazingly, we're seeing results that we've never seen before and I don't think we would have seen in Townsville," Ms King said.

"It's intense therapy but it gets intense results.

"The boys are doing so well. The professionals told us it's not uncommon for children to be upset and angry during this therapy. But they are giggling and laughing throughout it and they can't wait to get back everyday."

Ms King said during the sessions her boys are doing a "certain type of therapy called DMI and using a TheraSuit to help with their Cerebral Palsy.

"The aim of this treatment is to get them walking and that's what we're hoping for, to get those first steps in," she said.

Ms King, who is in Sydney with the boys along with her partner James, said it had been a long road since the twins were born in October, 2017.

"It's been traumatic to say the least. It's a never ending fight everyday.

"I had to leave my career to become a full-time carer. My husband has cut back to casual work.

"We've dedicated our whole life to them so they have the full-time care and support they need just to be able to do the basic stuff that other kids can do."

Alexander and Jordan are currently in their second week at the clinic and Ms King said they'd love to return later in the year.

"They recommend you to keep going so we would like to do two in a year.

"They say in that three weeks (at the clinic) you can get anywhere between six months to a year's worth of results.

"The boys are meant to be starting kindy next year, so we want to get them as ready as possible."

A GoFundMe has been launched to assist the family in paying off their ongoing medical bills.

The money raised will also go towards purchasing equipment such as CP-friendly bike, walkers and a wheelchair friendly vehicle.

You can follow the twins journey on the Facebook page Little Kings Big Steps.

