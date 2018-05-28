Why these business owners plan to sleep rough

ROUGH NIGHT: Corey and Shannon Chalk from Chalk Electrical are taking part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout event on June 21.

ROUGH NIGHT: Corey and Shannon Chalk from Chalk Electrical are taking part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout event on June 21. Rob Williams

SLEEPING outside in the middle of Winter doesn't sound like an ideal night out but for many that's just life.

Almost 700 people across Ipswich sleep rough, the 2016 Australian Bureau of Statistics found.

Next month, CEOs, business owners, and those lucky enough to have a place to call home will get a taste of how being homeless can feel, as part of the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

Ipswich business owners Shannon and Corey Chalk will be among them.

Since the pair started their business, Chalk Electrical, in 2015 they've been keen to give back to the city that raised them. This year, part of that commitment will be spending a night sleeping on the street.

Shannon said she and husband Corey had previously done some work with charity organisation Rosies, an outreach program engaging people experiencing homelessness.

"It was eye opening speaking to the team leaders and getting to know the stories of some of the people in the street," Shannon said.

"It's quite sobering talking to people who don't even have the basics in life.

"No one has it easy, it's all relative and everyone has there own struggles.

"If every night you have a roof over your head, then you have at least one thing to be grateful for."

See www.ceosleepout.org.au to find out how you can support the cause.