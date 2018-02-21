Why there's nothing happening at the Costco Bundamba site

TIME is ticking for the new Costco development to get underway to meet grand opening deadline by the end of the year.

There has been no movement on the massive site at Bundamba since the block was flattened in November and with the build expected to take eight months, work would need to start by May for the store to be open by Christmas.

A Costco spokesperson said an opening date was marked for some time between September and December.

The spokesperson said a specific date had not yet been set but it would be after another store opened in Melbourne in August.

The site was flattened in November. Rob Williams

The spokesperson also confirmed construction had not started at the Bundamba site and it was unclear when it would.

"There is no date yet but we are really hoping it will be by the end of the year," the spokesperson said.

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

COSTCO: What the onsite 24-bowser petrol station might look like when construction is finished.

The on-site petrol station will include 24 bowsers with 825 car parking spaces for the main warehouse.