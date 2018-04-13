Menu
HERE TO HELP: SES members help people in mock scenarios.
Council News

Why there was a four-month delay in hiring SES controller

Hayden Johnson
by
13th Apr 2018 1:35 PM

THE recruitment of a new State Emergency Service controller for Ipswich has been delayed by the Commonwealth Games.

In December, the Ipswich City Council agreed to provide funds, up to $90,000, for the State Government controller.

Four months after the council signed off, recruitment is yet to begin.

Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee chairperson Cheryl Bromage said hiring the controller was up to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service - which she said had been consumed by Commonwealth Games preparation.

She said the council recommended a senior police officer be added to the selection panel.

Previously, the Ipswich City Council's Emergency Management principal officer was dually appointed as the SES controller.

The joint-role often lead to problems when the officer was directing SES volunteers and the council's disaster response.

In December Cr Bromage acknowledged the situation had "the potential to lead to conflict”.

The role of the council's Emergency Management principal officer during an emergency event is to assist the council to discharge its obligations according to the Disaster Management Act 2003.

"At the same time however the local controller is expected to manage and coordinate all SES response for the City of Ipswich,” Cr Bromage added.

"The dual appointment presents an obvious risk when responding to emergency events.”

An internal audit assessed the matter, including what happened at other councils, and found the appointment of a person who was not a council employee to undertake the role of SES local controller had "significant merit”.

cheryl bromage ipswich city council ses state emergency service
Ipswich Queensland Times

