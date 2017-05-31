Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth and Derek Chong have bought lots at the new Walloon land release, Waterlea.

REDBANK Plains is going gangbusters and Walloon is emerging as a destination of choice.

Those two residential hotspots in the city's east and west are revealed by Ipswich City Council's latest planning and development quarterly activity report.

Redbank Plains had 396 people move into it in the March quarter.

That was followed by 371 people, making Springfield Lakes home and 141 moving into Bellbird Park as the city's east continues to be the boom area.

Redbank Plains also had the most lots approved in the quarter with 163 and Walloon second on 93, with 1582 people moving to Ipswich in the quarter bringing Ipswich's population to 201,594.

The council's planning boss, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, said areas like Springfield Lakes, Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park, Ripley Valley, Silkstone, Brassall and Walloon "offer affordable housing and quality infrastructure that appeal to young families, first home buyers and investors”.

"Redbank Plains got itself ready very quickly in respect to land but I would expect it to start slowing (in growth) shortly and you will see South Ripley, Ripley and Springfield start to take over,” he said.

"An area that is continuing to remain on our radar, and a lot of people would be unaware of this, is the attraction of the Walloon area.

"Walloon offers something different to the fast-paced suburbs. It is that area from really large lot rural residential to modest-sized blocks that offer that country appeal.

"Some people don't find the idea of living in suburbia and master-planned communities like Springfield as appealing as the country landscape.

"Walloon is a growth corridor, much to David Pahlke's pleasure.”

Cr Antoniolli said that while Walloon would not be a big engine room with respect to development, it would be sustainable into the future.

"That area between Walloon and Rosewood will see an increase in population over the next 30-odd years in something of the order of 40,000,” he said.

"So it is a significant growth corridor, and the main reason for that is that it is along the railway line which can take you straight into Brisbane.

Council's activity report showed a 3.16 per cent equivalent annual population growth rate in Ipswich between December 2016 and March 31 this year.

"During the March quarter, council approved 1374 new residential lots,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"This compares to 724 for the December quarter and 459 for the same quarter last year.

"Comparatively, 231 lots were approved in the March 2012 quarter so that shows you how Ipswich is evolving as a city.”