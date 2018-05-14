Menu
Why Allan Langer deserves his own bronze statue outside Suncorp Stadium.
News

Why the little general deserves his own statue

Matty Holdsworth
by
14th May 2018 12:45 PM

MY EARLIEST memory of Alfie Langer was arguably his greatest moment for the mighty Queensland Maroons.

It was 2001, when the little general answered Wayne Bennett's SOS from England to come back for the must-win game against the Blues.

Being too young to understand, I remember reading newspaper articles revealing the hype of his monumental comeback.

Should Alfie get a bronze statue at Suncorp Stadium?

I've been a Brisbane Broncos fan since I can remember but, other than our triumph in 2000, my memory is hazy to say the least.

I know I watched the 1997 and '98 finals but I wouldn't have really known what to look for.

Former origin greats have called for Alfie Langer to be put in bronze at Suncorp Stadium.

So when Alfie made his comeback, it was lost on me.

"Alfie is back in town. What a week it's been for rugby league, front page, back page," Ray Warren said at the time. I wish I could go back with the knowledge I have now.

With the Maroons holding a 20-point lead at the 52m mark of the decider, Langer's next trick was other-worldly at the time.

The game was by no means locked up, but his passage of play was sheer brilliance.

Stepping inside off his right, Langer wriggled and danced his way through, placing the ball on the chalk behind his head.

"Capping a magnificent game," Warren summed up.

Darren Lockyer might have won the man-of-the-match honours and rightly so, but it was the little general who conjured up a Maroons' great escape.

Alfie in bronze next to the King would be the most worthy tribute anyone can give him.

He is as "Queensland" as Caxton St and simply must be the next in line.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

