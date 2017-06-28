REVEALED: Why the Ipswich Mall demolition has been delayed

COMING SOON: Work is set to commence on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall once Queensland Rail agrees its infrastructure underneath won't be damaged.

DEMOLITION work on the old shopping centre at the Bremer River end of the Ipswich Mall will start once some details are resolved.

There is an issue to be resolved with Queensland Rail.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully said it was not a major one.

Authorities need to ensure the weight of the machinery used in the demolition does not impact the rail tunnel underneath.

In his budget speech on Tuesday Cr Tully said that early internal work had started on the next stage of the redevelopment with demolition of the Bremer River end of the centre due to start once the rail tunnel underneath had been inspected.

"We have to ensure that the work on the surface does not do any damage to QR infrastructure beneath the Ipswich Mall," Cr Tully said.

"QR needs to sign off on the weight of the machinery used in the mall."

Cr Tully said that he expected the issue to be resolved in a matter of weeks.

Cr Tully added that "important work to preserve the heritage of Murphy's Pub is also well under way".

"They are having to dismantle part of the building and have it underpinned because there is major cracking in that building," he said.

"But we have given a major undertaking that we will restore that building."

Cr Tully reiterated in his budget speech that the council's "commitment to the revitalisation of the Ipswich city centre has never faltered since the 10 to 15 year redevelopment program began in 2009".