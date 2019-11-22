Why the Hornets are flying high in the Qld competition

CRICKET: Highly-regarded Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Dan Wilson believes his team's willingness to help each other is a major factor in their impressive start to the Queensland Premier Grade two-day competition.

Preparing for the Hornets' latest game against Norths at Kedron on Saturday, Wilson shared the positive club vibe.

The Hornets first grade team has already matched their previous win record in the two-day series - with three from four games.

The Hornets second graders are unbeaten with two wins from four matches.

"We're going well as a club,'' Wilson said, in his fifth season at the Hornets along with Laidley-bred brother and captain Anthony.

"Norths are traditionally very strong, from first grade right through to fifth grade, so it will be a good test for us this weekend.

"It's good to see our senior players standing up.''

Such accomplished cricketers leading the way include Anthony and Dan's opening partner Levi Thomson-Matthews.

Anthony scored an unbeaten century (119) in last weekend's win over Sandgate-Redcliffe after Thomson-Matthews set the foundation with 106.

Anthony's hundred ensured the Hornets consolidated their strong position to overhaul the 271 run target and gain some valuable bonus points.

"Anthony has scored a couple of hundreds this year, one of them being in a one-day quarter final and another one being in a game on the weekend when we needed him to score some runs to ensure we got over the line,'' Dan said.

Levi Thomson-Matthews. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Dan praised Thomson-Matthews for working extra hard after a quiet start to the season.

"He's just changed his thinking about batting over the last month,'' Dan said.

"He's an incredibly good leaver of the ball, which is a very good trait for an opening batsman.

"As he's got older, he's probably learnt what he's good at and what his role is within our team as well.''

Thomson-Matthews' patient approach works well with free-flowing batsmen like Lachlan Prince, Harry Wood and Jack Wood to follow.

While the batsmen have been performing well, the Hornets bowlers have also delivered.

That includes Wood brothers Harry and Jack, who represented the Queensland Academy of Sport side in the latest Second XI competition match in Adelaide through the week.

Ipswich Hornets opener Dan Wilson. Photo: Steve Holland

Dan said recruiting seasoned fast bowler Sam Doggett was another reason for the Hornets improved showing in recent games. He's led the attack helping rising talents like Queensland under-19 representative Jacob Waters.

"He (Doggett) has given a lot of confidence to our other bowling group but I think we've got a really good group of players right across the board,'' Dan said.

While there's a long way to go this season, Dan acknowledged the work of head coach Aaron Moore, who has built on the solid foundation set by previous mentor Geoff Paulsen.

"Geoff did an extremely good job with a lot of guys that had very limited experience in grade cricket in Brisbane at the start of the Hornets,'' Dan said.

"Aaron has really picked that up and taken it a step further over the last couple of years.

"I think one of the things we try and create is a really unselfish environment within the group.

"One of the things that Sam (Doggett) said when he first came to the club . . . when he was still tossing up whether he'd come and play for us . . . he said it was just great to be a part of an environment where everyone was sort of doing something for someone else.''

Dan said the innings of Thomson-Matthews typified the Hornets' team-minded approach.

"We had a situation at the weekend where Levi was 106 not out and he's trying to quickly get the runs before the tea break with a few storms around,'' Dan said.

"He was unselfish . . . he sacrificed his own wicket for the benefit of the team.

"I think all of those little things really create a culture within a playing group across first and second grade.''

Game day

Qld Premier Grade: Saturday - Ipswich Logan Hornets v Northern Suburbs at Kedron.

2nd Grade: At Baxter Oval.

Sunday: Katherine Raymont women's first grade - Ipswich Logan v University at St Lucia.

2nd Grade: Ipswich Logan v Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval.