Why the future of Ipswich's koalas appear brighter in SEQ

KOALAS living in Ipswich are the lucky ones of southeast Queensland, the preservation society believes.

It is estimated between 2000 and 4000 koalas are located in the Ipswich Local Government area.

Koala Preservation Society Queensland member Rebecca Larkin says Ipswich had done the most to preserve koala habitat in southeast Queensland.

"We're very lucky in Ipswich we do have quite a relatively large population of koalas,” she said.

"Ipswich has a plan, a koala management plan.

"No plans are perfect and there's always problems but at least there is a plan there.”

She cited Ipswich City Council's Enviroplan levy, which had helped to lock away land for the marsupials.

The council raised about $3.2 million from its levy in the previous financial year.

While the koala population in Ipswich remains healthy, challenges will come for the original inhabitants of Queensland's fastest growing region.

"The major challenge within the boarder context of southeast Queensland regional planning, the Ipswich area has been identified as having to accommodate 500,000 people - that's a lot of people,” Ms Larkin said.

"As a society we haven't learnt to live with the wildlife.”

Ms Larkin said the preservation society's role was to rescue, rehabilitate koalas, and also educate the community.

"We can't just blame the government or developers because we're the ones buying the houses that have cleared the trees, having dogs in our yards,” she said.

Ms Larkin, who is also a veterinarian, said it was "easy to feel dis-empowered and negative”.

"Together, we can make a difference,” she said.

In other koala corridors of southeast Queensland koala populations have been decimated.

"I feel more positive about the future of koalas in Ipswich than other areas,” she said.

"I hope we learnt from what happen in the Redlands.”

About 80 per cent of the Redlands' koala population have been lost since 1996.