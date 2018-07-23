Why the council is knocking on dog owners' doors

DO you have an unregistered dog?

Look out, the council might be coming for you.

Ipswich City Council is about to launch its regular inspections program with officers visiting homes across the city - and fines apply for rule breakers.

The program is designed to identify unregistered dogs - an issue highlighted in previous inspection programs.

Between August 7 and February 6, 2019, authorised officers will visit homes between 8am and 5.30pm.

Those officers will be carrying an identification card.

Under State Government law, owners are required to register any dog over the age of three months with the relevant local government.

Ipswich City Council also requires all dogs to be micro-chipped and confined to the property at all times.

Failure to register a dog could see owners slapped with a $2438 fine.

Two inspection programs last financial year identified 13 per cent of about 4000 properties visited had at least one unregistered dog.

That's about 520 unregistered dogs living in the region.

This year, the council launched a registration renewal campaign to remind residents to register their animals.

And it's not just the council, who uses the information about animals living in the city to tailor services, that has an issue with unregistered dogs.

This month's Health, Security and Community Safety committee meeting agenda showed complaints about unregistered dogs were consistently in the top 10 'requests for service' recorded by the council.

In June there were 49 complaints about unregistered dogs and 130 about roaming dogs.

New dogs moving into the city can be registered for just $20.

If you've previously registered your dog, the fees are different.

To register a de-sexed dog you'll pay $35, or $65 if paid after the due date.

This year, a record number of dogs were registered in Ipswich with 33,000 on the books, .

To find out more about animal registration, visit ipswich.qld.gov.au or call the council on 3810 6666.