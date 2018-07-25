Why the 'council chaos' is keeping Jo-Ann Miller in Ipswich

STAYING OUT OF IT: Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller won't make her usual appearance at Budget Estimates in Brisbane this year.

JO-ANN Miller won't make her usual explosive appearance at this year's Budget Estimates, instead remaining in her electorate to combat the Ipswich City Council.

The Courier Mail revealed on Wednesday the Labor caucus had moved a motion requiring members to seek approval to speak at Estimates Committee hearings.

A Labor source confirmed Mrs Miller could potentially face expulsion from the Labor Party if she does not comply.

While the party says the move is designed to prioritise questions from members on committees, many see it as an attempt to silence Ms Miller - who has previously scrutinised the performance of her government colleagues.

Ms Miller would not speak about caucus matters, but said the chaos with the council had kept her in Ipswich and away from Estimates.

"Given the revelations of the Local Government Minister over the last few days and also the president of the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal, it's important that I am a stable force in the Ipswich community,” she said. "I will only be attending the Transport Committee on Friday.”

Mrs Miller has spent the last two Budgets Estimates hearings delivering friendly fire to government ministers after breaking with tradition in 2016 and seeking special leave to sit on various committees to quiz her Cabinet colleagues.

In 2016 she sat on a committee to grill Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, then Treasurer Curtis Pitt and former Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace.

The Member for Bundamba, who fell out with the Labor Party in 2015, went off-script to question the government on its own policies; exposing flaws and calling for a Royal Commission into the re-emergence of black lung disease across Queensland.

Mrs Miller delivered statements in Parliament before last year's election, and afterwards, that were highly critical of Ms Palaszczuk and her deputy Jackie Trad.

The Member for Bundamba accused both of knowing about and failing to act on allegations of corruption within the Ipswich City Council.

Ms Palaszczuk and Ms Trad deny these claims.